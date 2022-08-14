Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,407. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

