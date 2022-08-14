Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,052. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.