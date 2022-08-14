Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,219. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.