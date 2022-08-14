Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,104 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,809,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

