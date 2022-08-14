Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,390.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $556,220.93 and $106,390.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

