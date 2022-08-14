Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.46.

Shares of PH opened at $308.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

