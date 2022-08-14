Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires C$33,700.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Price Performance
TSE:PKI traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,240. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Read More
