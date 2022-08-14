Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires C$33,700.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10.

On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis bought 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,240. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.98.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

