PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.10. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 400 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.
