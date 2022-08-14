Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAOU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,162. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAOU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,918,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,586,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,072,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,553,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

