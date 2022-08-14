Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

