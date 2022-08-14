Peel Hunt Downgrades IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) to Buy

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised IWG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWG stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

