PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $4,326,857. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

