People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,270.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,802 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,105,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.62. 10,878,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,575,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.