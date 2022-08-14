People s United Financial Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,083,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.