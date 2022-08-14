People s United Financial Inc. Has $14.92 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

