People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

