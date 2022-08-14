People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $117.62. 778,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,504. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

