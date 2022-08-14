People s United Financial Inc. Sells 13,976 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,323,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

