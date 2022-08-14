People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

