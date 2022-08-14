Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso Trading Down 3.2 %

PRSO stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.30. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

