PERI Finance Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $856,986.58 and $551,443.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013684 BTC.
About PERI Finance
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.