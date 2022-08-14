Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 308,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,140. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

