Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Persimmon Trading Up 0.2 %
Persimmon stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
