PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 165,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,047. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
