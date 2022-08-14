PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 165,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,047. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $133,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.