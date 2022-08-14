Philip Liang Sells 3,891 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

RBOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

