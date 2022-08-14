Philip Liang Sells 3,891 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
