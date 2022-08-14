Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

