Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

PBAX stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,412. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.