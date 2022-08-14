Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 346,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

