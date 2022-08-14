Pigeoncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,783.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $194,461.40 and approximately $4,783.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015038 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

