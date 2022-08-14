Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director William Sanford Rice Sells 25,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708.

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$666.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$2.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNE. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

