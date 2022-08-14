Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

