PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Achieves $2,667.68

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $2,667.68 and approximately $34.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 165.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

