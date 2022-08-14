PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.99

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.991 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81.
PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.6%.
PLDT Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $31.82 on Friday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
