PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.99

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.991 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81.

PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.6%.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $31.82 on Friday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 303.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 69.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

