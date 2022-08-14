Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.48.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

