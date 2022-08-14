PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

