POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POET opened at $3.60 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.