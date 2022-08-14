Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,598.0 days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

