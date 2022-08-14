Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,598.0 days.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58.
About Pola Orbis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.