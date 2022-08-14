Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 2,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,236. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

