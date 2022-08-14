Portion Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $592,672.84 and approximately $86.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064713 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

