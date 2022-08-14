Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Poshmark Stock Down 8.4 %

POSH opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851 in the last three months. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 25.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 5,862.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 444,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 727.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

