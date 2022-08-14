PotCoin Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $773,921.04 and $980.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.51 or 0.07955373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00169836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00261162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00676018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00574838 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005508 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,684,271 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.