Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.86. Precision Optics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3,176 shares trading hands.

Precision Optics Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

