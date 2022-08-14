Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,823.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of POAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 335,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Predictive Oncology

In other news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

