Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,521 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 164,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 412,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

