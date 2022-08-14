Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,855,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,848. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

