Probity Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $29,160,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.64. 2,680,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.