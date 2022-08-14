Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

TSN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 1,517,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

