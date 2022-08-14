Project Pai Price Up 6.7% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $530.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,570,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,479,249 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

