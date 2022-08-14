Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,444.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 994.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,052.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

Prudential Cuts Dividend

About Prudential

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

