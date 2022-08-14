Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

PUMSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

